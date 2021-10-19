ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $35.11

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.11, but opened at $36.95. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $37.51, with a volume of 18,912 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Mark Stevens raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 9,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

