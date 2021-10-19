Proton Trading 79.5% Higher Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Proton has a total market cap of $256.31 million and approximately $60.17 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded 79.5% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00039865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00189524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00088332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

