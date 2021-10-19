Prudential PLC Has $29.84 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,853,458 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $391.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

