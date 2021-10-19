Prudential PLC Has $36.85 Million Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,979,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,488 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $36,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MBT opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

