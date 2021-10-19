Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys Shares of 9,541 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.18 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

