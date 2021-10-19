Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $606,000 Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

