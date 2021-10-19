Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases Shares of 15,875 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of CGNT opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.