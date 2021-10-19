Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,005 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 480.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. 21.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

