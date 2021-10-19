Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 229,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100,826 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.