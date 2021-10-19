Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 3,600 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.43.

NYSE MHK opened at $186.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.