Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 127.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,597,000 after buying an additional 1,907,983 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 117.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

AMEH stock opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

