Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI stock opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $111.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

