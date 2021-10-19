Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.63 Million Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 32.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DISH Network by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 6.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

DISH stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

