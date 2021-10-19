Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,331 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Blucora worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Blucora by 36.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Blucora by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 391.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Blucora in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $806.97 million, a PE ratio of -41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. Blucora’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.