Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. Analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In related news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCEI shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

