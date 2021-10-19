Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 66.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DISH Network by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

DISH stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.