Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,580 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $48,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

