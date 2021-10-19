Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PUBGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 target price on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.38.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $17.10 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

