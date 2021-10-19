Publicis Groupe’s (PUBGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.38.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

