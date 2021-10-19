PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 2,549 shares.The stock last traded at $51.00 and had previously closed at $51.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,550.00.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

