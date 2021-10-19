PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.42

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 220.49 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of GBX 205.30 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £945.29 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.94.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

