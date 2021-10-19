Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 39.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 32.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

