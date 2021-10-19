Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CareTrust REIT, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

