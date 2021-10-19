Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ardelyx in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARDX. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Ardelyx has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

