Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Barclays reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $37.69 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $878.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,674,000 after acquiring an additional 235,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 805,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,572,000 after buying an additional 118,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,048,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,090,000 after buying an additional 52,987 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.