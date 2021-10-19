Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Solar in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $104.78 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in First Solar by 5.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

