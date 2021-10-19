Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Boosted by Analyst

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $406.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

