Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Shoals Technologies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of SHLS opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $364,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 115,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,771 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $221,369,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

