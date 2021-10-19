QS Investors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

