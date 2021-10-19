QS Investors LLC Invests $218,000 in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fiesta Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of FRGI opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.91 million, a P/E ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.