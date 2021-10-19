QS Investors LLC Invests $251,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

In related news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at $735,686.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $988.94 million, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRBR. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.