QS Investors LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Internet Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,875,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 349,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $317.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

