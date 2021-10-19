QS Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,950 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 35,302 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,477,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,139,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 223,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

NYSE:WPM opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

