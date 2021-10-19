QS Investors LLC Sells 22,728 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,728 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in Nutrien by 96.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

