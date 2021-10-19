QS Investors LLC Sells 797 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7,466.7% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $314.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,491. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

