QS Investors LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 200,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1,429.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 581,682 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.