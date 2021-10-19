QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $717,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.51. 462,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,745,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.64. The company has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

