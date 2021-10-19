Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce sales of $23.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.08 million to $24.60 million. Quanterix reported sales of $31.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $99.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.13 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $124.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $836,540 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 49.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

QTRX stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

