Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Up 13.6% This Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $25,452.97 and $19.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00064498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00067899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00098834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,967.85 or 0.99969692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.19 or 0.05963979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00020847 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

