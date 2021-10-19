Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $752,000 Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Xencor were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 103.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XNCR stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XNCR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

