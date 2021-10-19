Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,098 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 600,072 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 12,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

