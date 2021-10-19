Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $808,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.

SEAS opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.72 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.28. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $61.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million. Research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.