Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $868,000 in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 418,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 9.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 6.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec in the second quarter valued at $2,651,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 3.9% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IOSP shares. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.33. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.00 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

