Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Heska were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 605.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth $708,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth $1,762,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 28.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heska by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $251.98 on Tuesday. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $103.52 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,326.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.44.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

