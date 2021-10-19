Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 49,418 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,418 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE stock opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

