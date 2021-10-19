Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in September

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUTIF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

