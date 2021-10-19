Rand Mining Limited (ASX:RND) Plans $0.10 Final Dividend

Rand Mining Limited (ASX:RND) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Rand Mining Company Profile
