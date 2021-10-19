Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 193,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTLR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after buying an additional 2,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 601,417 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 348,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 306,594 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. 1,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,691. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.