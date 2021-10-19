Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Up 71.7% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 71.7% against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and $71,911.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00064871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,077.94 or 1.00306503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.62 or 0.06002645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.