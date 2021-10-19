Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Market Perfom” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$507.58 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RBA. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.50.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$83.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 40.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.57. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$64.17 and a 12-month high of C$101.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

